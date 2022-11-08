Benson+Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced that Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer, and Dean Freeman, Chief Financial Officer, will attend two upcoming investor conferences.

The first event is the Roth+Capital+2%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Ag+Tech+Answers+Conference at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. The conference will provide investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies across the ag tech vertical.

Canaccord Genuity will host the 2022+AgriFood+Tech+Innovation+Virtual+Forum on Dec. 1, 2022. The one-day event will profile both public and private companies across ag tech and sustainable food, in areas such as ag biologics, crop nutrition, protection and soil health; and a multitude of innovation across food product and ingredient technologies. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available on the Benson Hill investor+relations+site about two weeks before the event.

For more details or to register, please contact your representatives at Roth Capital and Canaccord Genuity.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at %3Cb%3Ebensonhill.com%3C%2Fb%3E or on Twitter at %3Cb%3E%40bensonhillinc.%3C%2Fb%3E

