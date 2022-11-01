PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the Avidity management team will be participating at the following upcoming conferences:

31 st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on November 8 at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 29 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of each event, up-to-date event details and an archived replay of the webcasts following each event, will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations .

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity's advancing and expanding pipeline has three programs in clinical development. AOC 1001 is designed to treat people with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the ongoing MARINA™ and MARINA-OLE™ trials. AOC 1020 is designed to treat people living with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the FORTITUDE™ trial. AOC 1044 is designed for people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) mutations amenable to exon 44 skipping and is currently in Phase 1/2 development with the EXPLORE44™ trial. AOC 1044 is the first of multiple AOCs the company is developing for DMD. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Company Contact:

Kath Gallagher

[email protected]

(858) 401-7900

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301664052.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.