Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor events:

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, with a fireside chat at 1:15pm ET on November 15, 2022

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, with a fireside chat at 9:10am GMT on November 17, 2022

The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, with a presentation at 3:00pm ET on November 30, 2022

The Stifel Medtech Madness Annual West Coast Bus Tour, which will visit ATEC Headquarters on December 12, 2022.

If available, webcasts of the conference presentations and archived recordings will be available in the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

