GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

801 BRICKELL AVE MIAMI, FL 33131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 345 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.73%), CPRX(4.46%), and HD(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 1,640 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 11/01/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $296.5 per share and a market cap of $129.89Bil. The stock has returned -57.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,480 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.67 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $177.23 per share and a market cap of $44.38Bil. The stock has returned 69.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -665.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 400 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/01/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $322.2 per share and a market cap of $149.06Bil. The stock has returned -49.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 420 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $233.765 per share and a market cap of $1,730.41Bil. The stock has returned -29.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 8.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 865 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.3 per share and a market cap of $1,224.16Bil. The stock has returned -36.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

