Abundance Wealth Counselors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $350.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.39%), PCT(13.27%), and IEFA(10.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Abundance Wealth Counselors’s top five trades of the quarter.

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 19,919 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.97 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -7.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought 19,940 shares of ARCA:IQLT for a total holding of 559,340. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $29.88 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 3,313-share investment in ARCA:IVE. Previously, the stock had a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.79 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $144.325 per share and a market cap of $24.21Bil. The stock has returned -3.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 3,965 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.48 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought 5,377 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 683,340. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.8425 per share and a market cap of $79.98Bil. The stock has returned -24.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

