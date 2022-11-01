Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of M&T Insurance Agency, Inc.

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Buffalo, New York-based M&T Insurance Agency, Inc. (MTIA), an indirect subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg

In connection with the transaction, Gallagher becomes the preferred insurance broking partner of M&T Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (

NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella

Media: Paul Day

VP - Investor Relations

Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG20445&sd=2022-11-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-completes-acquisition-of-mt-insurance-agency-inc-301664502.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG20445&Transmission_Id=202211010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG20445&DateId=20221101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles