Tranquility Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.03%), BXSL(4.14%), and BX(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tranquility Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tranquility Partners, LLC bought 155,895 shares of NYSE:BXSL for a total holding of 327,282. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.85.

On 11/01/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $23.43 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.18.

Tranquility Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 14,988 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.3327 per share and a market cap of $56.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

The guru sold out of their 19,036-share investment in ARCA:SCHC. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.5 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.9664 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -29.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 5,638-share investment in ARCA:VSS. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.83 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $98.23 per share and a market cap of $6.90Bil. The stock has returned -28.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Tranquility Partners, LLC bought 1,515 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 6,937. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.9 per share and a market cap of $264.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

