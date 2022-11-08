Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced the Akron, Ohio, Municipal Court has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise+Supervision solution. This is the first+Tyler+solution to go live in the Akron Municipal Court. Tyler’s Enterprise Justice court case management suite, including Enterprise Case Manager and Financial Management, will follow this implementation.

“This new software allows us to increase access to justice and conduct business more efficiently,” said Administrative Judge Ron Cable, Akron Municipal Court. "We look forward to the launch of the additional software components in the near future.”

“We are thrilled to be live on Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution,” said Montrella Jackson, court administrator for the Akron Municipal Court. “From training to support, we’ve worked closely with Tyler’s team to ensure success throughout the implementation process. Our staff finds the system easy to navigate, and the ability to run reports and obtain real-time data is outstanding.”

The court initially selected Tyler’s solution as its previous case management and probation system was no longer serving the needs of the court and the justice community. With the successful implementation of Enterprise Supervision, the court is experiencing several new capabilities for adult probation, including the ability to:

Track each step of the probation process, along with pretrial services, using a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution

Protect its data center, application, and user levels through multiple layers of security

Allow staff to easily monitor cases and financials, and generate real-time reports

Quickly identify clients with multiple cases with different referrals to the probation office because the system is client-based versus case-based

Improve communication with clients because of the system’s text and email notification features

“The Akron Municipal Court has been focused on increasing efficiency, transparency, and access to justice for its constituents,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re pleased to have successfully implemented Enterprise Supervision for adult probation, allowing the court to coordinate, communicate, and track each critical step of the probation process. We know this will positively impact the court’s other primary functions including streamlined case management.”

The Akron Municipal Court joins other Ohio courts to recently implement Tyler’s justice solutions, including the Cleveland Municipal Court, Franklin County Courts of Common Pleas, Medina County Courts of Common Pleas, and the Ohio Court of Claims.

Akron is located in northeastern Ohio outside of Cleveland. It is the fifth-largest city in the state and has a population of nearly 200,000. The Akron Municipal Court serves the cities of Akron and Fairlawn; the townships of Bath, Richfield and Springfield; the villages of Lakemore and Richfield; and part of Mogadore in Summit County.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005174/en/