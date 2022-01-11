R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were DBMF(21.61%), VOO(16.77%), and VUG(12.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 160,204 shares. The trade had a 6.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.97 per share and a market cap of $12.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. bought 233,142 shares of ARCA:DBMF for a total holding of 890,986. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.26.

On 11/01/2022, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $33.8 per share and a market cap of $1.10Bil. The stock has returned 30.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. bought 116,414 shares of ARCA:GLDM for a total holding of 270,687. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.28.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $32.82 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 12,005 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $107.0118 per share and a market cap of $48.98Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. bought 1,603 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 81,488. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.72 per share and a market cap of $69.79Bil. The stock has returned -28.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

