Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES $750 MILLION ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced that it has executed an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") to repurchase $750 million of Edwards' common stock. With this transaction, Edwards has repurchased more than $1.7 billion of shares in 2022.

edwards_lifesciences_corporation_logo.jpg

Under the terms of this ASR, Edwards will receive an initial delivery of approximately 8 million shares and the remainder at the maturity of the ASR. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume weighted average share price during the term of the agreement. The company is funding the share repurchase under the ASR with its existing cash.

Following this repurchase, Edwards has approximately $900 million remaining in its share repurchase authorization approved by its Board of Directors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=LA20848&sd=2022-11-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edwards-lifesciences-announces-750-million-accelerated-share-repurchase-301664547.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20848&Transmission_Id=202211010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20848&DateId=20221101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles