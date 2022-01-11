M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 391 stocks valued at a total of $16.95Bil. The top holdings were FERG(23.99%), BUR(7.37%), and MSFT(3.91%).

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 252,848 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 387,191. The trade had a 15.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.67.

On 11/01/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $110.6 per share and a market cap of $22.74Bil. The stock has returned -25.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 483,845 shares of NYSE:ARE for a total holding of 912,269. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.47.

On 11/01/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $145.09 per share and a market cap of $23.83Bil. The stock has returned -26.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 9.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:RY by 670,965 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.9.

On 11/01/2022, Royal Bank of Canada traded for a price of $93.88 per share and a market cap of $130.74Bil. The stock has returned -6.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Bank of Canada has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 310,450 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 11/01/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $243.5 per share and a market cap of $100.49Bil. The stock has returned 10.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-book ratio of 38.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD bought 140,436 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 674,339. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/01/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $472.46 per share and a market cap of $190.40Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-book ratio of 9.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

