Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $108.00Mil. The top holdings were USDU(3.93%), AAPL(3.68%), and MSFT(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 29,985 shares in ARCA:XLU, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.86 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $66.92 per share and a market cap of $15.50Bil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

The guru sold out of their 16,825-share investment in NYSE:PRU. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.26 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Prudential Financial Inc traded for a price of $106.15 per share and a market cap of $39.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 982.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 30,400-share investment in NYSE:DOW. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.7 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $47.24 per share and a market cap of $32.89Bil. The stock has returned -11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MLM by 4,475 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $338.56.

On 11/01/2022, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $337.6 per share and a market cap of $21.06Bil. The stock has returned -12.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 39,600-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.9 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $34.305 per share and a market cap of $31.36Bil. The stock has returned -13.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

