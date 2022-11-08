Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, will have Chief Financial Officer, Mike Scarpelli, present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on December 8th at 9:50am PT.

The webcast for this event will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Snowflake website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.snowflake.com.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 510 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

