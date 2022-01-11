Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

203 HILLCREST STREET ORLANDO, FL 32801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were IWY(7.08%), IYW(4.98%), and IHI(3.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 31,479 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/01/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.075 per share and a market cap of $25.28Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 51,120 shares in ARCA:FDHY, giving the stock a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.26 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF traded for a price of $45.6448 per share and a market cap of $253.87Mil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MGK by 10,164 shares. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.51.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $183 per share and a market cap of $10.28Bil. The stock has returned -27.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC bought 11,610 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 13,209. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 11/01/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.38 per share and a market cap of $39.99Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

The guru established a new position worth 13,420 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.08 per share and a market cap of $34.81Bil. The stock has returned -21.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.