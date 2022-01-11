Optas, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

235 MONTGOMERY ST. SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 136 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(13.00%), VOO(12.39%), and VEU(8.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Optas, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 59,086 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.345 per share and a market cap of $91.97Bil. The stock has returned -22.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Optas, LLC bought 4,736 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 5,730. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/01/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $298.2625 per share and a market cap of $650.95Bil. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Optas, LLC bought 9,127 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 28,629. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/01/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.005 per share and a market cap of $1,045.06Bil. The stock has returned -39.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-book ratio of 7.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Optas, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 2,395 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.9 per share and a market cap of $264.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Optas, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 16,191 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $46.84 per share and a market cap of $29.57Bil. The stock has returned -24.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.