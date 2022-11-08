In support of November’s National Entrepreneurship Month, Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, is excited to provide students nationwide with new tools and events to help improve their job and business skills, all while still in high school.

“High school students have changed what it means to be an entrepreneur. Our internal research shows that Gen Zers care about impact over profit. They want to make a difference and learn transferable skills that will help prepare for the future - and they want to do it their way. We’re providing the tools to sharpen their skills, fuel their fire, and prepare them for the future,” said Lutz Braum, Vice President of Product Marketing and Innovation at Stride.

After the successful summer launch of its new Entrepreneurship+Resource+Center+for+High+School+Students and Gen+Z+Entrepreneurship+Guide, Stride, Inc. will support National Entrepreneurship Month by providing all high school students nationwide access to resources - no matter where they are at in their entrepreneurial journey – including tips and inspiration from other high school student entrepreneurs on what they’ve learned so far, and a+national+live+event on November 18th titled Boss Yourself: A Teenager's Guide to Entrepreneurship.

Additionally, students can take part in the Tallo+Student+Community+on+Entrepreneurship where they can share ideas, post questions, and learn from their experiences together. Several Stride-powered schools can also attend in-classrooms sessions from special guest speakers on how to make money using their phone and making their entrepreneurial dreams a reality.

Stride’s High School Student Entrepreneur Resource Center is packed with tips+on+starting or growing a business in high school, answers to frequently asked questions, business success stories and inspiration from other teens, and links to tools from agencies like the Small Business Administration that students can immediately apply no matter where they are at in their entrepreneurial journey.

Students at Stride Career Prep schools and programs can pair a solid academic foundation with engaging enrichment activities, access to career and college prep resources, and hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace or to higher education, Stride Career Prep provides students with the skills they need to get there. Eligible students can also earn college credits while still in high school, gaining a head start on higher education and potentially saving thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For more information on the Resource Center or career-focused online classes, please visit Stride+Career+Prep.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

