(NASDAQ:AMZN) -- Today, Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership. With today’s news, Prime members can shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist, plus stream a selection of All-Access playlists on demand. Prime members can also access the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, including the Amazon Exclusive shows MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories,and Baby, this is Keke Palmer,premiering worldwide exclusively on Amazon Music now. Prime members can get the Amazon Music app here to begin streaming.

Amazon Music has expanded its offering for Prime members, bringing them a full catalog of music and the most top podcasts available ad-free, at no additional cost to their membership. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalog of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership.”

The most ad-free top podcasts, plus new exclusive shows

Starting now, Prime members can listen to the most top podcasts ad-free and on demand, including shows they already know and love from CNN,NPR, The New York Times, and ESPN. Ad-free shows include the Wondery catalog of premium, binge-worthy podcasts like Dr. Death, SmartLess, and Even the Rich, andnew Amazon Exclusive shows including MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories; Suspect: Vanished in the Snow; COLD Season Three: The Search for Sheree; Killer Psyche Daily; I Hear Fear, narrated by Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan, anda weekly bonus episode of The Old Man and the Three, hosted by former NBA player JJ Redick. Today is also the global premiere of the Amazon Exclusive podcast series Baby, this is Keke Palmer, from the actress and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Keke Palmer (NOPE). Prime members can join Keke each week as she geeks out with friends, family, celebrity guests, and some esteemed experts, and journey down the rabbit hole into her insatiable quest for answers, opinions, and the tea on everything.

In addition to new and exclusive ad-free podcasts, listeners will begin to see a new look for the Amazon Music app, including the new Podcast Previews feature, which lets customers easily preview a short, digestible soundbite from a podcast episode, allowing them to quickly discover and find new podcasts through simple swipes. Podcast Previews delivers curated clips designed to introduce new listeners to podcasts, and make it easier for existing podcast fans to find their next favorite show.

A new music experience for Prime members

Starting today, Prime members will now be able to stream even more music than ever before, with an expanded catalog of more than 100 million songs—up from 2 million—entirely ad-free. Prime members can discover more new music and podcasts based on their likes; shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog; stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and download them for offline listening. Members can also upgrade to the Amazon Music Unlimited tier to enjoy on-demand access to albums, playlists, and over 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio. Learn more here.

