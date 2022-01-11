WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

560 GREEN BAY RD WINNETKA, IL 60093

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(6.55%), AAPL(4.27%), and LMT(4.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 30,872-share investment in NYSE:CCI. Previously, the stock had a 3.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $171.14 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $134.8317 per share and a market cap of $58.28Bil. The stock has returned -22.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.57 and a price-sales ratio of 8.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 64,886 shares in BATS:USMV, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.77 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.57 per share and a market cap of $29.35Bil. The stock has returned -6.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 16,965 shares in ARCA:RYH, giving the stock a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $273.75 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF traded for a price of $277.35 per share and a market cap of $936.19Mil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 69,358 shares in ARCA:XLC, giving the stock a 2.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.91 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $48.9298 per share and a market cap of $8.17Bil. The stock has returned -39.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.21.

WALLED LAKE PLANNING & WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 1,993 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 11/01/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $331.885 per share and a market cap of $318.41Bil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-book ratio of 50.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.86 and a price-sales ratio of 14.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.