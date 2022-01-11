McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 337 stocks valued at a total of $100.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(10.75%), VB(9.18%), and VOO(7.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 47,546 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 60,100. The trade had a 8.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $195.81 per share and a market cap of $263.55Bil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 45,076 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 53,867. The trade had a 7.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $189.63 per share and a market cap of $41.99Bil. The stock has returned -17.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 96,572 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 115,191. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.785 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 24,705 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 29,024. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $206.74 per share and a market cap of $49.46Bil. The stock has returned -18.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 11,972 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 22,201. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.9 per share and a market cap of $264.79Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

