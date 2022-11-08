Knightscope%2C+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+KSCP%29, a leading developer of autonomous security robots, continues its run of market expansion announcements with five new contracts for its Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) service in several verticals across multiple U.S. geographies. These wins continue to provide recurring revenue for ongoing societal problems.

The contracts, industries and deployment locations are as follows:

A pharmaceutical’s global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities will have a K5 ASR patrolling its headquarters in Ohio.

Two hotels - one in Tennessee and one in Washington - are each subscribing to a K5 ASR protecting employee, guest and visitor parking lots.

A sports complex in New York will have a K5 ASR securing its parking lot and entrance against trespassers and deter vehicle and catalytic converter thefts.

A multi-family housing complex in Pennsylvania (owned by an investment company with dozens of other properties in 14 states) will use a K1 ASR and two K5 ASRs to watch over the construction of a new development as well as enhance its security upon completion.

Today’s announcement is in addition to the 30 new contracts already disclosed to date in 2022 as Knightscope continues to penetrate the market with its groundbreaking security technologies and services.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about the company at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

