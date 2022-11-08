Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today announced Mary Anne Lavallee, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer. Ms. Lavallee was previously Executive Vice President. Chief Operating Officer & Interim Chief Financial Officer.

“Mary Anne has been an integral part of our executive team since joining the Company in 2014,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. “Our transformation strategy for fiscal 2023 and beyond is a broad mandate and critical for the future of our Company. Mary Anne has the right combination of passion, inclusive leadership, deep knowledge of the business and data-driven decision making to lead both Postmedia’s finance operations and our transformation portfolio.”

“I look forward to working more closely with all areas of the business to accelerate our strategy,” said Ms. Lavallee. “Our focus is on alignment across the organization and the transformation required to support a profitable and sustainable business into the future.”

Ms. Lavallee CPA, CA received her Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy Studies from the University of Waterloo. She is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada).

