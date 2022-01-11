Avory & Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $118.00Mil. The top holdings were NTNX(13.49%), VUG(12.08%), and CPRI(11.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avory & Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Avory & Company, LLC bought 272,278 shares of NYSE:FVRR for a total holding of 320,041. The trade had a 7.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.52.

On 11/01/2022, Fiverr International Ltd traded for a price of $32.04 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned -81.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Avory & Company, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 15,000 shares. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.72 per share and a market cap of $69.79Bil. The stock has returned -28.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

Avory & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OMCL by 11,949 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.05.

On 11/01/2022, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $78.38 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -55.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Avory & Company, LLC bought 58,734 shares of NAS:NTNX for a total holding of 764,227. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.24.

On 11/01/2022, Nutanix Inc traded for a price of $28.48 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned -20.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutanix Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Avory & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DUOL by 10,670 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.34.

On 11/01/2022, Duolingo Inc traded for a price of $83.24 per share and a market cap of $3.24Bil. The stock has returned -52.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duolingo Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.31 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

