Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $54.00Mil. The top holdings were PLTR(33.88%), VGSH(7.78%), and DFAC(7.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 27,700-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 3.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 21,150 shares in ARCA:EEMS, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.2242 per share and a market cap of $338.65Mil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 94,375-share investment in NAS:ERNA. Previously, the stock had a 1.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.19 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Eterna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.0873 per share and a market cap of $9.47Mil. The stock has returned -98.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eterna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.06.

During the quarter, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC bought 10,431 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 44,444. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.785 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC bought 22,743 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 186,892. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.63 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

