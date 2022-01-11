Evolution Advisers, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $115.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(14.10%), VUG(12.84%), and VTV(12.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evolution Advisers, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Evolution Advisers, Inc. bought 21,157 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 445,021. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.345 per share and a market cap of $91.97Bil. The stock has returned -22.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Evolution Advisers, Inc. bought 2,760 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 118,474. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.81 per share and a market cap of $102.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, Evolution Advisers, Inc. bought 1,087 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 68,868. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $225.72 per share and a market cap of $69.79Bil. The stock has returned -28.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

Evolution Advisers, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:KMB by 775 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.04.

On 11/01/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $125.67 per share and a market cap of $42.00Bil. The stock has returned -0.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-book ratio of 96.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Evolution Advisers, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHE by 4,360 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.71.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.155 per share and a market cap of $7.35Bil. The stock has returned -28.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

