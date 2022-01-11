Financial Connections Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $119.00Mil. The top holdings were TEQI(10.68%), CMF(8.68%), and VUG(7.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Connections Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Connections Group, Inc. bought 125,792 shares of ARCA:CMF for a total holding of 189,773. The trade had a 5.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.42.

On 11/01/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $54.19 per share and a market cap of $1.68Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Financial Connections Group, Inc. bought 134,461 shares of ARCA:DFAS for a total holding of 134,938. The trade had a 5.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.08.

On 11/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $52.58 per share and a market cap of $4.67Bil. The stock has returned -11.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, Financial Connections Group, Inc. bought 70,567 shares of NAS:VIGI for a total holding of 79,522. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.16.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $65.45 per share and a market cap of $3.56Bil. The stock has returned -22.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Financial Connections Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 89,557 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 11/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $44.66 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Financial Connections Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VXF by 23,415 shares. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.56.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $139.7 per share and a market cap of $13.43Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

