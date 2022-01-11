Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(24.32%), BNDX(12.69%), and BSV(8.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. bought 15,616 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 60,299. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $12.28Bil. The stock has returned -14.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. bought 38,572 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 279,198. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 11/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.63 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 14,057 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $20.42Bil. The stock has returned -16.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 7,582 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.57 per share and a market cap of $80.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Silver Oak Advisory Group, Inc. bought 8,905 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 354,634. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.015 per share and a market cap of $44.91Bil. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

