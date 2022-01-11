Keystone Wealth Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

73575 EL PASEO PALM DESERT, CA 92260

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.95%), ESGU(5.05%), and AAPL(4.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keystone Wealth Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Keystone Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:FJUN by 110,457 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.29.

On 11/01/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $36.14 per share and a market cap of $308.14Mil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 101,185 shares in BATS:PAUG, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.76 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $28.33 per share and a market cap of $436.46Mil. The stock has returned -5.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Keystone Wealth Services, LLC bought 72,387 shares of BATS:FAUG for a total holding of 146,253. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.48.

On 11/01/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $34.63 per share and a market cap of $271.85Mil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Keystone Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:DNOV by 71,431 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.86.

On 11/01/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November traded for a price of $32.98 per share and a market cap of $337.12Mil. The stock has returned -6.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Keystone Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 41,045 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.8561 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.