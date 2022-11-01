PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor events in November.

Doug Wright , president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois , on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 , from 7:55 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. CST ( 8:55 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. EST ).

Honeywell's next installment of its live leadership webcast series will feature a roundtable discussion with Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Vimal Kapur, president and chief operating officer, and Anne Madden, senior vice president and general counsel. The discussion will be moderated by Scott Davis, chairman and chief executive officer of Melius Research, and will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. EST.

Greg Lewis will also present at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. EST.

Real-time audio webcasts of the events and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( www.honeywell.com/investor ), where replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

Media: Bevin Maguire (704) 654-7023 [email protected]
Investor Relations: Sean Meakim (704) 627-6200 [email protected]

