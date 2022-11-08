Earlier this year, UTV International and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE: CTOS) (Custom Truck) put the finishing touches on a brand-new partnership. Custom Truck One Source, the industry’s leading specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions provider, will welcome 6 new tracked utility vehicles from UTV International into its sales catalogue and rental fleet.

“Our most important factor [in reaching a deal] was to find a true partner,” said Tavis Renglich, Sales Manager for UTV International. “We’re a company that prides itself on being an innovator and we needed a partner who understood exactly what that means,” he continued. Adding: “As leaders themselves, they understood our vision, our mission.”

“Custom Truck is happy to add UTV International tracked vehicles to our bucket, digger derrick, and material handling offerings,” said Smiley Rich, Executive Vice President, Rental Division for Custom Truck. “This partnership allows us to provide our customers with additional options when selecting equipment for their sales and rental fleet.”

With the final negotiations now in place, the UTV International / Custom Truck One Source partnership is up and running: offering broader national coverage and improved service response times in 34 states.

For more information on the partnership, or to find the nearest dealer in your area, you can contact Tavis Renglich via email at [email protected], or the Custom Truck One Source team via [email protected].

About Custom Truck One Source:

Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, offering a vast rental fleet, new and used equipment sales, aftermarket parts and tooling supply, world-class service, customization and remanufacturing, in-house financing solutions and reliable liquidity of aged assets through our auction. Our equipment breadth, seasoned experts, and integrated network of locations across North America together deliver superior service and unmatched efficiency to our customers. Dig in at customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About UTV International:

UTV International is a manufacturer of tracked carriers, digger derricks, aerials, and personnel transports. In business for over 25 years, their innovative approach to vehicle design has provided unique, adaptable solutions to leaders in the fields of utilities (power / telecom), wildfire, mining, and most recently, the military.

