Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced John Manzi has been named Vice President/General Manager of KRCR (ABC), KRVU (MyNet) and KUCO (Univision) in Chico, California. He will also oversee Sinclair’s provision of services to KCVU (FOX). Manzi most recently was VP/GM at Sinclair’s KSAS and KMTW in Wichita, Kansas.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Broadcast said, “When we brought John to Sinclair to lead the stations in Wichita, we knew he would be a great addition to the executive team. He will now shift his leadership and business skills to Chico and we’re confident he will continue his track record of successfully growing the stations and their revenue.”

Said Manzi, “I’m fortunate to be able to return to California and join the Northstate’s leading news team. I look forward to immersing myself into this beautiful landscape and to building on the stations’ stellar reputation in the community.”

Previously, Manzi served as President and General Manager of KDOC in Los Angeles, Vice President/General Manager at KRCW in Portland, OR, Local Sales Manager at KWGN in Denver, CO and National Sales Manager at WUPL in New Orleans, LA. He began his media career as an Account Executive for TeleRep in New York. Manzi holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Systems from the United States Merchant Marine Academy. At the USMMA, Manzi was captain of the varsity soccer team and became a commissioned officer in the US Navy upon graduation.

