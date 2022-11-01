Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, November 2

4 minutes ago
NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2022 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

