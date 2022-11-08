Nine Poster Presentations Include New Analyses of SILIQ® and JUBLIA®

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / - Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( NYSE:BHC, Financial)( TSX:BHC, Financial) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the presentation of nine posters during the Innovations in Dermatology Conference, which takes place Nov. 3-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. The presentations will feature new data around JUBLIA® (efinaconazole) Topical Solution, 10%, and SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg/1.5 mL. There will also be six encore presentations, including analyses of DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, ARAZLO® (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, and the investigational medicine IDP-126 Gel-a combination retinoid, antibacterial and antibiotic topical.

"Continued research around our products is a top priority for us at Ortho Dermatologics to ensure our portfolio meets the needs of patients," said Richard Lajoie, vice president and general manager, Ortho Dermatologics. "At this year's Innovations in Dermatology Conference, we look forward to the opportunity to directly engage with dermatologists and share new data on JUBLIA®, which received the APMA Seal of Approval in December 2021, as well as our biologic psoriasis medication, SILIQ®. "

The complete list of Ortho Dermatologics' poster presentations is as follows:

JUBLIA® (efinaconazole) Topical Solution, 10%

"Combination Therapy With Efinaconazole for the Treatment of Toenail Onychomycosis." Lipner et al.

Lipner et al. "Therapeutic Recommendations for the Treatment of Toenail Onychomycosis in the US." Lipner et al.

SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg/1.5 mL

"Brodalumab Provides Rapid Onset of Therapeutic Response for Patients With Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis." Armstrong et al.

Armstrong et al. "Long-term Skin Clearance Achieved in Moderate-to-Severe Psoriasis Through Interleukin-17 Receptor A Blockade." Lain et al.

Lain et al. "Brodalumab: 4-Year US Pharmacovigilance Report." Lebwohl et al.

ARAZLO® (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%

"Tazarotene 0.045% Lotion for Truncal Acne: Efficacy, Tolerability, and Spreadability." Kircik et al.

DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%

"Fixed-Combination Halobetasol Propionate and Tazarotene Lotion for the Treatment of Plaque Psoriasis in Patients With Affected Body Surface Area of 3% to 5% and Poor Quality of Life." Stein Gold et al.

Stein Gold et al. "Importance of Topical Vehicle Design for the Treatment of Psoriasis: A Review of Fixed-Combination Halobetasol Propionate and Tazarotene Lotion." Stein Gold et al.

IDP-126 Gel (Investigational Drug)

"Efficacy and Safety of a Fixed-Dose Clindamycin 1.2%, Benzoyl Peroxide 3.1%, and Adapalene 0.15% Gel for Moderate-to-Severe Acne: Randomized Phase 2 and Phase 3 Studies of the First Triple-Combination Drug." Stein Gold et al.

About Ortho Dermatologics

Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis,onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Ortho Dermatologics portfolio also includes several leading medical device systems for aesthetic applications, such as skin tightening and resurfacing, laser hair removal and preventative therapeutic skin care treatments. More information can be found at www.ortho-dermatologics.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Bausch Health Investor Contact:

Christina Cheng

[email protected]

Bausch Health Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins

[email protected]

