VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company who develops monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") will issue patent No. 11,492,394 on November 8, 2022 for claims related to the Company's lead candidate Pritumumab.

The allowed patent, which is titled, "KITS AND CONTAINERS FOR TREATING VIMENTIN EXPRESSING TUMORS" , provides broad protection for Pritumumab ("PTB") and the storage conditions related to its use in clinical applications.

"This issuance strengthens our growing IP portfolio in our brain cancer treatment using Pritumumab, a unique natural antibody that crosses the blood brain barrier," said Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent. "As we conclude our Phase I trial, this patent enhances our milestone achievements of moving the asset forward."

PTB is a natural human antibody that works by binding to Cell surface Vimentin (also referred to as ectodomain vimentin, or EDV), a protein expressed on the surface of epithelial cancers. PTB is used as a targeted immunotherapy because it targets only cancer cells without damaging healthy cells.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that is being studied in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

