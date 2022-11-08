DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY) (“HealthEquity”), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration, is ranked #1 in market share in a new independent report, capping 20 years of market-leading innovation and service. To mark the occasion, the Company has released a new edition of its renowned HSA Guidebook.



“HealthEquity’s mission to connect health and wealth and commitment to remarkable Purple service resonate with our clients and partners as strongly as ever,” said HealthEquity Founder and Vice Chairman Steve Neeleman. “We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference for more working families than ever before.”

In its 2022 Mid-Year HSA report, Devenir, an independent investment advisor and consultant, identifies HealthEquity as the industry leader in both HSA assets and accounts. Devinir has surveyed the HSA market and regularly reported on HSA market statistics and trends for more than a decade. At the close of its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022, HealthEquity reported 7.5 million HSAs, and $20.5 billion in HSA assets, up 26% and 33% in just the past year. According to Devenir, HealthEquity has outperformed HSA market growth in every year since 2011.

To celebrate this achievement and mark its 20th anniversary, HealthEquity is releasing a new edition of The Complete HSA Guidebook, the definitive resource for benefits, investment and insurance professionals as well as individual consumers seeking clear and accurate information on HSAs. This 16th edition of the Guidebook is written by Neeleman, with key contributions from Hazel Witte, J.D., and the late Sophie Korczyk, Ph.D.

The Complete HSA Guidebook is available free of charge at HSAGuidebook.com

HealthEquity is the leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, serving more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable "Purple" service.

