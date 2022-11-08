SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has signed Ski Mask the Slump God to elevate Formrunner Apparel Inc. to a whole new level!

Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne (born April 18, 1996) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, known professionally as Ski Mask the Slump God (formerly stylized as $ki Mask "The Slump God"), is an American rapper. In 2017, he released the singles "BabyWipe" and "Catch Me Outside", both of which were featured on his mixtape You Will Regret (2017), which was certified Gold by the RIAA. Goulbourne's mixtape, Beware the Book of Eli, was released in May 2018 and peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 chart. His debut album Stokeley (2018) peaked at number 6 on the US Billboard 200. Goulbourne is currently signed to Republic Records.

Ski Mask the Slump God wearing Formrunner's Popular Devil Girl Set Grey Day Tour 2022 Ski Mask the Slump God wearing Formrunner's Popular Devil Girl Set Grey Day Tour 2022

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has acquired Ski Mask the Slump God to sponsor the company for an autograph event taking place at Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona on February 10th, 2023, two days before Super Bowl LVII takes place. Formrunner Apparel is also currently processing collaboration ideas with Ski Mask regarding merchandise leading up to the event. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We strategically chose this specific date because the Super Bowl will be taking place in Arizona and our mall will be absolutely packed with people from all over the world that entire week before!" Lisa Nelson also said, "By kicking off this event with such a popular star, this will open many avenues for Formrunner such as massive growth along with drastic revenue increase over the next couple of months. In other words, this will bring the company exactly where it needs to be!" Ski Mask currently sits at 5.4 million followers on Instagram and has 8,860,571 outstanding monthly listeners on Spotify. This is only the beginning and FBC Holding, Inc. can't wait to see what the future holds!

Streetwear is one of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have appeared in recent years, involving the production, promotion, sale, and resale of casual fashion - footwear, T-shirts, and other items - in ways that bypass traditional retail channels. Customers are often rallied via social media to be the first to buy products that are only available directly from the brand, either in-store or online. The anticipation of a time-limited chance to buy, helps create a tight-knit and almost cult-like relationship between streetwear brands and their consumers. This has helped propel streetwear from being an eye-catching fashion phenomenon that drew its inspiration from the countercultures of the 1980s and 1990s - including graffiti, hip-hop, skate and surf - into a multi-billion-dollar retail market.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to set up valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is an owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories found in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website: https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723192/FBC-Holding-Inc-FBCD-Engages-Ski-Mask-the-Slump-God



