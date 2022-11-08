BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced its strategic agreement with Leaf Trade to feature Greenlane products on its platform.

The Leaf Trade agreement is part of the Company's business strategy to capitalize and accelerate growth and profitability by including Greenlane as an ancillary brand on Leaf Trade's business-to-business (B2B) marketplace and increasing its visibility. The Leaf Trade platform comprehensively streamlines the ordering and fulfillment, payment, and post-sale reporting processes in highly regulated cannabis markets. The technology company partners with some of the largest multi-state operators (MSOs) and serves over 25 markets.

By partnering with Leaf Trade, Greenlane will have the tools and technology needed to continue to succeed in the increasingly competitive and highly regulated cannabis market. Greenlane plans to make available on the platform all of its family of brands including Higher Standards, Marley Natural, DaVinci, Groove, and Eyce, as well as partner brand Storz & Bickel and our newest partner brand AUXO.

"Greenlane's partnership with Leaf Trade significantly increases our visibility among large MSOs and retailers," said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane. "Having Greenlane products featured on the Leaf Trade marketplace helps strengthen and increase our B2B presence and broadens the reach and accessibility of our ancillary cannabis products."

"We are so excited to have the global leader in ancillary products, Greenlane, joining Leaf Trade," shared Michael Piermont, CRO at Leaf Trade, "We're looking forward to partnering with the Greenlane team to optimize their wholesale operations."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane has an incredible acumen for detecting opportunities in the marketplace. We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Pollen Gear™, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce. Additionally, Greenlane strategically partners with leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Grenco Science, VIBES, and CCELL, to develop and distribute innovative and high-quality products.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves an expansive customer base comprised of thousands of retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit:https://gnln.com/.

About Leaf Trade

Leaf Trade is a technology company driving the future of wholesale buying and selling in the cannabis sector. As a trusted partner to the largest multi-state cannabis operators across nearly 25 states, Leaf Trade leverages technology to streamline business operations throughout the entire ordering, payment, advertising, and post-sale reporting process. Leaf Trade's innovative product-focused, user-centric platform gives business partners the powerful tools they need to grow, excel, and scale in the highly regulated and increasingly competitive cannabis industry. Leaf Trade is in a unique position to leave a large footprint on the emerging cannabis industry and takes pride in supporting cannabis companies that are changing the marketplace. Learn more at leaftrade.com

