NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Chairman and CEO Andrew Fox today announced the appointment of Jim Biehl as the organization's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Biehl joins Charge from Tyme Technologies, Inc., a former public emerging biotechnology company. He served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, and he was previously a member of the Tyme Board of Directors.

Charge's core business provides expertise in the design, engineering, installing, monitoring and maintenance of EV charging and wireless broadband installations across a range of commercial businesses. Charge delivers end-to-end infrastructure installations to fulfill the nation's need in both areas.

Prior to joining Tyme, Mr. Biehl had been a partner at the law firm of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in the Corporate and Securities Group. As a corporate lawyer with over 30 years of experience representing public and private companies with structuring, negotiating, and managing sophisticated securities and corporate transactional matters, he has extensive experience with federal and state securities laws, public debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate venture transactions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, emerging company formation and management, and corporate governance matters. Mr. Biehl's industry experience includes communications, media, pharma, healthcare, biotech, and the environment. Mr. Biehl earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management, Economics, Cum Laude, from Carnegie Mellon University, and his Juris Doctor, Magnum Cum Laude, from Temple University School of Law.

"Appointing a Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary adds an important practitioner and advisor to our C Suite," said Mr. Fox. "I'm impressed by Jim's vast experience and background. Jim joins an executive team deep in cross-industry expertise, and together this team achieves another level of insight and support for our customers looking to install the next generation technologies offered by Charge."

"I'm excited to join Charge and to support the important work to upgrade our nation's infrastructure," said Biehl. "Next generation technologies are important to our nation's economy, supporting new products like electric vehicles, new business development, and new customer experiences. And I believe Charge is at the forefront of making this possible."

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") provides routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and is poised to selectively add products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") primarily focuses on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises , Inc . and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

