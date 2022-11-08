REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2023 second quarter and provide a business update.

Financial Results Conference Call

Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.biotricity.com/investors/

Event: Biotricity Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-866-575-6539 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-646-828-8193 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1579691&tp_key=ec8c6fdf26

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 8592059.

About Biotricity:

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

(212) 896-1254

[email protected]

