WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL; "Star" is excited to announce that our Genesis Gold extraction System which extracts up to 98% of the gold from oxide ore and is environmentally safe, is fully tested, and working very efficiently. Our new updated model will process up to 5000 tons of ore daily not just from Oxide ore but also from other more complex ore.

STAL announced in December 2021 that it had signed a Binding letter of Intent to acquire a 51% stake in the two Genesis gold extraction processes and we are now finalizing the transaction after our team has fully vetted the equipment and its spectacular results. Our original Genesis equipment processes up to 350 tons of Oxide ore daily, generating substantial gold deposits at a level significantly greater than other heap leaching methods, up to a 98% recovery rate, is a much faster process and is environmentally safe.

Our new Genesis Gold Extraction System processes gold bearing minerals from the most complex to the simplest ores at up to 5000 tons per day. Our new process has been in development since 2016. Now our process is complete, being patented and our new plant is being built which will be ready in 2023. Within our specially designed reactors, both leaching and pre-treatment occur thereby reducing costs. This versatility also allows for the treatment of the ore regulating the PH or other chemicals necessary to accelerate the regeneration of the discarded soil.

Currently complex coal-sulfide minerals, known as double refractoriness minerals, require roasters to burn the coal and after this treat the sulfides making it potentially dangerous for the environment and economically not viable. Mines with complex low grade minerals are currently unprofitable with conventional methods. In our process, we attack both refractoriness minerals in the same reactor system without the use of fossil fuels. We achieve this through low power electricity converting the most complex gold-carbon-sulfide ore into a free gold oxide that can then be leached in any traditional way.

Genesis will convert any ore with one or two refractoriness to oxidized ore making them economically viable and environmentally friendly. We can also treat already oxidized minerals without the need for pretreatment. This phase, where we treat oxides, can be used to replace processes such as heap leaching or gravimetric processes, since it is not necessary to pulverize the ore to be leached. Other advantages are the speed of our process, greater control, automation, ore reconditioning. and full recovery of precious metals.

Richard Carey, our Chairman stated: "We have been workingwith the inventor who has spent the last year perfecting the design on the larger refractory ore processing system, " we are now excited to confirm that the equipment will not only manage the process of 5,000 tons of ore per day but will became the primary process that will be used worldwide to extract gold and silver from complex deposits Our system will be both more eco-friendly and with greater productivity. We will soon be ready to introduce our system to mines all over the world."

Weverson Correia, CEO of Star commented "This new system is a "game changer". There is nothing like it worldwide. It is the future of low-grade gold deposits that are currently unprofitable while protecting the environment at the same time. This system will revolutionize the mining industry."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex™ technology. Barotex is the fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

