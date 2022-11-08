TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has posted strong revenue numbers despite a nationwide slowdown in transaction volume in the Real Estate Sector.

"Despite a slowdown in the overall market, our sale volumes have held steady as compared to Q2 and our year-over-year numbers are off the charts," said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make their collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational in 4 states and has nearly 60 customers up and running using the system.

"The feedback from both clients and end users (Buyers and Realtors) has been phenomenal. They find it intuitive and easy to use. And, it allows them to deposit earnest money without leaving their couch!" said Laine.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, their "Contactless Earnest Money Capture" was the perfect fit at a time of "Social Distancing." Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving clients thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

The GainClients revenue model revolves around three primary revenue sources: set-up fees, monthly platform fees and deposit, or check fees. The platform fees and check fees are recurring. The set-up fees are larger in nature (a typical set up would be $500 per account), and are a one-time fee paid by the client.

"This past quarter, we scanned over 400 checks per month. We are working daily to add more clients and connect to more banks. The cover article in ‘The Title Report' has bolstered our marketing efforts and made it so that many in the industry have already heard of us. We are even having clients contact us to learn more about our solution. We are very excited about the coming months and years," said Laine.

GainClients has been a public company since 2001 (OTC:$GCLT). The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

