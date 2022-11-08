FRANKLIN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company"), a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order valued at $2.9 million to supply specialized copper alloy forged components to a customer working as part of a classified U.S. Department of Defense program.

"We are very pleased with this major copper alloy supply initiative in support of the U.S. Department of Defense and our nation's national security," said IBC CEO and Chairman Mark A. Smith. "It is a thrilling time to watch the significant growth that the Copper Alloys Division is experiencing since the consolidation and expansion of our capabilities."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Mark A. Smith"

Board Chairman

Contacts:

Mark Smith, Board Chairman

Jim Sims, Investor and Public Relations

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

+1 (303) 503-6203

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ibcadvancedalloys.com

@IBCAdvanced $IB $IAALF #MarkSmith #missioncritical #copper #beryllium #IBC

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723203/IBC-Advanced-Alloys-Wins-29-Million-in-New-Defense-Sector-Business-for-Specialty-Copper-Alloys



