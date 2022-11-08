TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG | GAMGF) (“Gamelancer” or the “Company”), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands to broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat channels, will be presenting at the OTC Markets’ Consumer | Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.



OTC MARKETS – Consumer | Digital Goods & Services Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation: Thursday, November 3 at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/3T1Vujp

Available for one-on-one meetings: Thursday, November 3 – Friday, November 4

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Gamelancer, will deliver a presentation to conference attendees and discuss how some of the largest brands on the planet are using Gamelancer-produced and curated short-form video campaigns to engage the GenZ and Millennial communities on their preferred platforms; TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. Banks, online casinos, consumer electronics and beverage companies are just some of the partners who are using Gamelancer to connect with the largest multi-channel gaming network on the most-downloaded social media platforms in the world.

Recent Company Highlights:

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview and schedule one-on-one meetings with Company management. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the conference.

ABOUT GAMELANCER MEDIA

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media and entertainment company providing creative and curated short-form video content to the world’s largest brands and media agencies with broadcast distribution across its owned and operated channels. Generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 27 channels, Gamelancer has over 33,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, offering brands such as Samsung, Belkin, Royal Bank of Canada, Celsius, ABC and ESPN+ unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Visit us at www.gamelancer.com and sign up to our email subscribers list to receive updates directly to your inbox.

ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

