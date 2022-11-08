MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced it will provide CasinoTrac its Casino Management System for the Golden Buffalo Casino and Motel located in Lower Brule, South Dakota.



"We are excited for the installation and future launch of Casino Trac's integrated slot accounting and customer reward programs. We feel Casino Trac's system will allow us to continue building loyalty with our existing customers while driving future customer growth." said Quintin HT McGhee General Manager Golden Buffalo Casino & Motel.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “We are pleased that the Golden Buffalo has chosen the CasinoTrac management system and are confident that our suite of products will help the Casino meet their collective objectives and grow their business.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.