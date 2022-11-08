In celebration of National Scholarship Month, Sallie Mae today announced the 25 recipients of its Bridging+the+Dream+Scholarship+for+High+School+Seniors. The scholarship, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, provides 25 deserving students from historically underserved communities with $10,000 each to help them access higher education.

This year’s 25 recipients from across the country were selected from more than 1,000 applications and excel both inside and outside of the classroom. The scholarship program is part of a $3 million commitment made by The Sallie Mae Fund, the charitable arm of Sallie Mae, to open doors for students from all backgrounds who are pursuing higher education.

"Scholarships can be a real difference maker in opening the doors of higher education, particularly to low-income, under-resourced, and underrepresented students, who often need the most support,” said Nic Jafarieh, executive vice president, Sallie Mae. “Our scholarship program and partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund continues to help level the playing field for those too often left out or left behind. This year’s diverse recipients are impressive and well on their way to accomplishing great things.”

“Our partnership with The Sallie Mae Fund means we can reach more students in need and those who may have thought higher education was out of reach,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “These scholarships can change the lives of students and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue higher education and build successful college careers.”

This year’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors recipients are:

Ebenezer Antw of Smyrna, Del. attending University of Delaware

Tariq Cunningham of Ft. Washington, Md. attending Bowie State University

Marisol Deanda of Schuyler, Neb. attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Dora De La Cruz-Martinez of West Liberty, Iowa attending St. Ambrose University

Bridgett Ellis of Hamilton, Mont. attending University of Montana Western

Courtney Exantus of Clarksville, Tenn. attending Middle Tennessee State University

Madison Garrett of Lindenhurst, N.Y. attending Columbia University

Jahni Glover of Conyers, Ga. attending North Carolina A&T State University

KamDyn Hardin of Citrus Heights, Calif. attending Jackson State University

Gracie Harmann of Racine, Wis. attending University of Wisconsin Whitewater

Chilynn Howard of Avon, Ind. attending Ball State University

Daaimah Husein of Cincinnati, Ohio attending Tennessee State University

Zion Jackson of Verona, Pa. attending University of Pittsburgh

Londyn Jefferson of Chicago, Ill. attending University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Zakaria Melton of Charlotte, N.C. attending North Carolina Central University

Donnell Milton of Katy, TX attending Prairie View A&M University

Marisol Mora of Burkburnett, TX attending Midwestern State University

Khierston Nelson of Burlington, N.C. attending Savannah State University

Manyi Ngu of Jacksonville, Fla. attending University of North Florida

Alayah Osullivan of Brooklyn, N.Y. attending North Carolina A&T State University

Xavier Partee of Whitsett, N.C. attending North Carolina A&T State University

Umulkheir Sharif ali of San Diego, Calif. attending University of California San Diego

Jiya Sharma of Paramus, N.J. attending Seton Hall University

Joseph Thedford of Florissant, Mo. attending Jackson State University

Morghan Williams of Richmond, Va. attending North Carolina A&T State University

“The Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors means a lot to me now that I am in college,” said scholarship recipient, Jahni Glover, who is currently a first-year student at North Carolina A&T University. “This scholarship has given me the opportunity to begin a new journey in life and to further achieve the goals I have set for myself.”

While scholarships can be a helpful resource in making college more accessible and affordable, many families are unaware about their availability and what it takes to qualify. Recent+research from Sallie Mae and Ipsos found nearly half of families think scholarships are only offered for academic or athletic excellence leading them to bypass applying altogether. Scholarships, however, are available for just about any and every interest and free tools like Sallie+Mae%26rsquo%3Bs+Scholarship+Search -- home to more than 6 million scholarships collectively worth $30 billion – can help families research and apply.

In addition, throughout National Scholarship Month, Sallie Mae is raising awareness by offering students the chance to win one of five+%241%2C000+prizes when they register for Scholarship Search. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. See+official+rules.

Meet this year’s Bridging+the+Dream+Scholarship+recipients and for more information on scholarships visit SallieMae.com%2Fscholarships.

