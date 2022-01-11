Ronald Muhlenkamp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ronald H. Muhlenkamp is the founder and president of Muhlenkamp & Company, Inc., and portfolio manager for the company's self-named mutual fund (MUHLX). Muhlenkamp is a patient value investor. The stocks in his portfolio stay an average of 10 years.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $224.00Mil. The top holdings were EQT(8.12%), OXY(6.40%), and MCK(5.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 652,921 shares in ARCA:SPDN, giving the stock a 5.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.2 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares traded for a price of $16.58 per share and a market cap of $625.33Mil. The stock has returned 13.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TEN by 77,055 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.79.

On 11/01/2022, Tenneco Inc traded for a price of $19.855 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 45.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenneco Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 24,164-share investment in NYSE:PFE. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.59 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $47.85 per share and a market cap of $268.16Bil. The stock has returned 13.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 10,805-share investment in NYSE:MS. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.29 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $83.35 per share and a market cap of $141.11Bil. The stock has returned -17.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,840 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 18,485. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.37 per share and a market cap of $48.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

