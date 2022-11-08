Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) continues to demonstrate its commitment to public service by providing a trusted platform for viewers to receive key information on local issues affecting their communities. The Company today announced its owned or operated television stations have produced 56 local political debates, 169 local Town Halls and conducted 94 Connect to Congress interviews across its stations in 2022, delivering key information to viewers ahead of the midterm elections.

In Florida, WPEC CBS 12 produced the only debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist, which aired live across the state on October 24. The debate was viewed by nearly 860,000 Adults 18+ (with WPEC receiving a 26.7 share*) and generated nearly 300,000 views** via digital livestream. Other key debates produced by Sinclair stations include Gubernatorial debates in Maine, Oregon and Arkansas, for a total of 56 locally produced debates.

Across its footprint, Sinclair’s stations also hosted 169 Town Hall meetings this year, taking on subjects of state, local and national issues and providing a forum for viewers to engage on the key issues in their communities. The stations are on track to complete 188 Town Hall meetings by the end of 2022.

This year, Sinclair also facilitated 94 Connect+to+Congress interviews. A multimedia initiative, Connect to Congress enables members of Congress in Sinclair’s news markets to speak directly to their constituents on a regular basis through their local stations. Combining broadcast, digital, and social media technologies, Connect to Congress offers Sinclair’s local market viewers a direct way to get answers to questions about what matters most to them at home.

“Sinclair’s award-winning content centers and journalists are committed to delivering local news and trusted content that informs and impacts our communities, particularly in an election cycle when the content provides key decision-making information to our audiences. We take that responsibility very seriously,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

*Nielsen 10/24 Live+Same Day A18+

**YouTube 10/24

Category: General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006123/en/