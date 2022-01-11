LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 250 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.77%), MSFT(3.52%), and IVV(3.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC bought 188,410 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 299,449. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $57.63 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -28.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 66,813 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $82.84 per share and a market cap of $15.60Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 39,754 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $140.04 per share and a market cap of $30.92Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 20,739 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 11/01/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $193.615 per share and a market cap of $119.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

LOWE BROCKENBROUGH & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 37,748 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/01/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.45 per share and a market cap of $252.01Bil. The stock has returned 16.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 5.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

