The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 31, 2022, before market hours, Instil Bio announced that it was voluntarily pausing enrollment in ongoing clinical trials due to “a recent decrease in the rate of successful manufacturing of ITIL-168, resulting in the inability to dose some patients whose individual product of ITIL-168 was not successfully manufactured.”

On this news, Instil Bio’s stock fell $1.95, or 37.1%, to close at $3.30 per share on October 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

