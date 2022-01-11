PROVIDENT TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $3.51Bil. The top holdings were SCHW(12.27%), COST(11.41%), and ACN(11.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROVIDENT TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 479,017 shares. The trade had a 6.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/01/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $546.945 per share and a market cap of $511.58Bil. The stock has returned 21.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 6.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 509,498 shares. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 11/01/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $294.62 per share and a market cap of $300.87Bil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-book ratio of 1277.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 11,422 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/01/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $205.83 per share and a market cap of $433.44Bil. The stock has returned -2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-book ratio of 12.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.52 and a price-sales ratio of 15.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 18,257 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $91.77 per share and a market cap of $1,188.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 6,527 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 11/01/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $281.89 per share and a market cap of $177.71Bil. The stock has returned -19.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

