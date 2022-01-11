P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 GREENWICH OFFICE PARK GREENWICH, CT 06831-5153

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $67.00Mil. The top holdings were MGNI(7.39%), EIGR(6.09%), and SGH(5.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NYSE:GENI, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.6 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Genius Sports Ltd traded for a price of $5.325 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -71.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Genius Sports Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The guru sold out of their 32,500-share investment in NAS:VRNS. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.53 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Varonis Systems Inc traded for a price of $17.51 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -73.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Varonis Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP bought 15,000 shares of NAS:AMBA for a total holding of 40,000. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.11.

On 11/01/2022, Ambarella Inc traded for a price of $55.405 per share and a market cap of $2.14Bil. The stock has returned -70.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ambarella Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.80 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NAS:FLEX, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.96 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Flex Ltd traded for a price of $19.7 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned 11.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flex Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:APPS by 40,000 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.12.

On 11/01/2022, Digital Turbine Inc traded for a price of $14.8399 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -83.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Turbine Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

